Valley Christian seeks 1st winning season since 2012

Senior Tyrone Lindsey was productive last year as he threw for 205 yards and ran for another 532

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian is seeking their first winning campaign in eight years (2012: 9-3). “We were very young last year,” indicate coach Jomont Ware. “We have 25 returning letter winners coming back. We have a great group of kids on both side of the ball coming back and some that are ready to compete. They’re hungry to get better this season.”

The Eagles advanced to the post-season in each of the previous two seasons before last year.

2019 Record: 2-8

Head Coach: Jomont Ware, 4th season (12-20)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 9.8 (54th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 37.8 (56th in Area)

Total Offense: 226.5

Rushing Offense: 169.0

Passing Offense: 57.5

Returning Starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 8

What you need to know about Valley Christian’s offense

-Coach Ware points out, “We need to take care of the ball. That’s something we’ll focus on this year.”

A year ago, Tyrone Lindsey threw for 205 yards and led the team with 532 on the ground (5 TDs). Lindsey also caught 5 passes for 46 yards. Izaiah McKliney also tossed for 370 stripes as he ran for 429 yards. One of the team’s best pass catchers Raquan Bell – a junior – snagged 15 passes for an average of 15.6 yards.

Along the offensive line, the anchor Warren Harris has since graduated. Focus on the front five will be addressed this summer.

Valley Christian’s offense has been able to post an average of 22-points or more only twice in the last seven years (2013: 22.0; 2018: 22.2).

What you need to know about Valley Christian’s defense

-Two of the Eagles’ top 9 tacklers have graduated in Warren Harris (54 tackles) and De’Mar Brown (41 tackles) – each defensive linemen. Senior Nasir Long led the defensive unit with 4 quarterback sacks a year ago rushing the passer from the edge. Raquan Bell returns after intercepted a team-high 2 passes in 2019. Tyrone Lindsey (36 tackles) is back for his senior year to play in the defensive backfield.

“We have to play with a lot of effort,” Ware states. “That’s where we believe the key to this defense will be.”

In 2019, for the 5th time in the last 7 years, the Eagles allowed opponents to average 30-points or more.

Valley Christian’s Key Player(s)

-The Eagles ground game a year ago featured three ball carriers who gained over 400-yards. Tyrone Lindsey led the team with 532 yards while Tyree Washington finished with 528 stripes and Izaiah McKinley was able to gain 429 yards. All three were underclassmen last year.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 5 – East Palestine

Sept. 11 – at Madonna

Sept. 18 – at Pymatuning Valley

Sept. 25 – at Mathews

Oct. 3 – at Cleveland Central Catholic

Oct. 10 – Toronto

Oct. 16 – at Lisbon

Oct. 23 – at Rootstown

Oct. 31 – Warren JFK

The Big game on the schedule

-August 29 – at Campbell Memorial

…Last year, the Eagles opened the season with a 25-6 loss to Memorial. This year, Valley Christian will look to start fast and register that week one win in Campbell.

Since 2016, Eagle defenders who intercepted 2 passes in a single season

2019: Raquan Bell – 2

2018: Milan Square – 2

2016: Jamynk Jackson – 2