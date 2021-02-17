Valley Christian rolls past Heartland Christian in Sectional semifinals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian handled Heartland Christian in the Division IV Girls Basketball Sectionals on Wednesday night.
Kristen Gill led all scorers with a game-high 26 points. Dezyrae Dean added 14 points in the win for Valley Christian.
Olivia Kitchen tallied 8 points for the Eagles, while DiAndra Tensley and Kyiel Turner added 6 points apiece.
Madi Matthews led Heartland Christian with 15 points.
Valley Christian improves to 10-3 overall on the season. The Eagles advance to face Bristol in the Sectional Final on Saturday at 1 p.m.