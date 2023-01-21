YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian ran away from Medina Christian Academy, 62-19, behind three double-digit scorers.

Raquan Bell led the way with 18 points. Jon’Trell Mixon finished with 16 and VeShun Gurley added 12 for the victorious Eagles. Jaylen Robinson also scored 5 points.

After falling to Lowellville on Tuesday, the Eagles topped both East Palestine and Medina Christian Academy within the last 24 hours.

Valley Christian will take on Lisbon at home on Tuesday.

Nick Malicoat paced the Knights with 9 points.