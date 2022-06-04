COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian boys relay team claimed the Division III State Championship in the 4×100 Meter Relay on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

The team consisting of RaQuan Bell, Phillip Spradley, Kwane Austin and Marquez Gibbs posted a time of 42.82 at the OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament.

Springfield Catholic Central placed second in the boys 4×100, followed by Warren JFK with a time 43.54.

Valley Christian earned 10 points for the victory, and finished tied for 20th overall in the Division III team standings this season.