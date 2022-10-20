YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian has been playing varsity football since 2004 and for the first time ever, the Eagles will finish a regular season unbeaten after East Palestine canceled their Friday night game on Thursday.

“This is once in a lifetime,” says senior tight end Jontrell Mixon.

“Our senior year, making history in the school,” says senior wideout Phillip Spradley. “Etching our names on the school wall so everyone can see. We are just happy to bring tradition to the school.”

The Eagles have been soaring this season. Outright EOAC champions and their offense has been lighting up the scoreboards, averaging over 36 points a game. And on defense, Valley hasn’t allowed more than 18 points in a game this season.

“They allowed us to coach them hard to get better,” says head coach Andy Hake. “It showed in big moments of big games. They played four quarters in every game and that is all you can ask for as a coach. They have done everything I have asked of them this year.”

Although the season has been historic already for the Eagles, they know the second season is just on the horizon as they look to make a splash in the playoffs and get their first postseason win since 2012.

“We are really ready,” says senior VeShun Gurley. “We have been working all year for this. We are hoping to make a run at state.”

“I think that is the goal for every school in the area is to win a championship,” Spradley says. “And that is our goal right now to win a championship. I think that would be a great thing for us and be on top of the world if we won and made it far in the playoffs.”