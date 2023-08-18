COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Andy Hake’s Valley Christian Eagles accomplished their first ever undefeated regular season. Following week one, the Eagles are on the right track once again after defeating Crestview, 30-12, on the road.

The Eagles have now won four straight season openers.

Valley Christian outgained Crestview, 359-198. The Eagles’ rushing attack amassed 279 yards, 217 of which were from Ja’Sean Lindsey.

Lindsey began the scoring for Valley Christian from 3 yards out in the first quarter.

Lindsey, once again, raced 67 yards, setting up an Ike Lake 4-yard plunge into the end zone to give the Eagles a 14-0 advantage.

Crestview’s quarterback Jake Noling scored twice on the ground for the Rebels. Noling completed 12 passes for 74 yards. He also gained 45 stripes on 7 carries.

Next Saturday, Valley Christian will play host to LaBrae. The Rebels will travel to Salineville to face Southern on Friday.

