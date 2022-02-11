YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian boys basketball team was able to hold off a late United rally to grab the win 53-50.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Valley Christian had a 10 point lead in the fourth quarter but United was able to claw back, trailing just a possession with the ball at the end of the game.

But United was unable to get a final shot off as time expired.

Jon’Croll Mixon had a game-high 20 points while Ve’Shun Gurley added 10.

For United, Steffen Jarrett had a team-high 18 points while Grant Knight had 13 and Ward Kiko added 11.