Valley Christian hires Andy Hake as head football coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian has hired Andy Hake as their new head football coach.

Hake coached at Western Reserve for 11 years and brings career record of 104-25 to the Eagle’s program. During that span, Hake won 7 league titles and qualified for the playoffs nine times.

Valley Christian Schools released the following statement on Wednesday:

After a 20-year career positively impacting the lives of students in the classroom and on the football field, Hake suffered a serious lapse in judgement on January 9, 2020, resulting in his very public resignation as a teacher and head football coach at Western Reserve High School. In order to not let this serious mistake define him, Hake immediately entered and completed a five-month program at the Neil Kennedy Treatment Center. He has continued to grow both spiritually and emotionally in an effort to someday return to his passion of impacting the lives of young people.

“Redemption is the centerpiece of Christianity and a core tenet of Valley Christian Schools as we strive to transform the lives of our students through our guiding values of Love More, Expect More, and Be More,” says Mike Pecchia, President of Valley Christian. “After hours of meeting and talking with Andy and completing a thorough due diligence process, we believe that Andy’s redemption story along with his obvious passion, energy, and vast football knowledge and experience make him the right fit for our student-athletes on the football field.” Valley Christian School

