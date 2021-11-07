Valley Christian High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian’s season ended when McDonald connected on a buzzer-beater to top the Eagles, 57-56, in overtime in the Sectional Final.

The Eagles lost five seniors from their 15-win team including First-Team All-League performers in Mark Revere and Sekou Stanley as well as Zavion Howard, who was recognized on the Second-Team.

“We’ll be going into the season with a lot of unknowns as we lost a great deal of our offensive output from a year ago,” said coach Dolph Carroll. “We’ll have to hang our hats on our abilities to defend during the early part of the season. We’ll need to play extremely hard and have to be unselfish on both ends of the court.”

Valley Christian returns senior Joey Battista and a pair of juniors in VeShun Gurley and Jon-Trell Mixon.

Carroll points out, “You’d hope we’ll get great leadership from our guards, but they’re inexperienced and it may take some time before they find their roles. Our strength early on will be our returning bigs.”

The Eagles will tip off the season with a visit from Lordstown on December 4.

Valley Christian Eagles

Head Coach: Dolph Carroll

2020-21 Record: 15-5 (11-3), 2nd place in EOAC

Last 5-Year Record: 63-48 (56.8%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 58.8

Scoring Defense: 47.4

2020-21 Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Standings (League Record)

Southern – 12-2

Valley Christian – 11-3

Wellsville – 10-3

Lisbon – 9-5

United – 7-7

Leetonia – 4-9

Columbiana – 2-12

East Palestine – 0-14

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 4 – Lordstown

Dec. 7 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 10 – at East Palestine

Dec. 14 – Lisbon

Dec. 17 – Columbiana

Dec. 18 – at Liberty

Jan. 4 – at Leetonia

Jan. 7 – Southern

Jan. 11 – at Wellsville

Jan. 14 – at United

Jan. 18 – Urban Scholars

Jan. 21 – East Palestine

Jan. 25 – at Lisbon

Jan. 28 – at Columbiana

Feb. 1 – Leetonia

Feb. 4 – at Southern

Feb. 8 – Wellsville

Feb. 11 – United

Feb. 15 – Liberty

Feb. 17 – Urban Scholars