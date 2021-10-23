Valley Christian High School Basketball Schedules

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Valley Christian High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 4 – Lordstown
Dec. 7 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 10 – at East Palestine
Dec. 14 – Lisbon
Dec. 17 – Columbiana
Dec. 18 – at Liberty
Jan. 4 – at Leetonia
Jan. 7 – Southern
Jan. 11 – at Wellsville
Jan. 14 – at United
Jan. 18 – Urban Scholars
Jan. 21 – East Palestine
Jan. 25 – at Lisbon
Jan. 28 – at Columbiana
Feb. 1 – Leetonia
Feb. 4 – at Southern
Feb. 8 – Wellsville
Feb. 11 – United
Feb. 15 – Liberty
Feb. 17 – Urban Scholars
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 29 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 2 – at East Palestine
Dec. 6 – Lisbon
Dec. 9 – Columbiana
Dec. 11 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 13 – at Leetonia
Dec. 16 – Southern
Dec. 20 – Hubbard
Jan. 3 – at Wellsville
Jan. 6 – United
Jan. 10 – East Palestine
Jan. 13 – at Lisbon
Jan. 17 – at East
Jan. 20 – at Columbiana
Jan. 24 – Leetonia
Jan. 27 – at Southern
Jan. 31 – Wellsville
Feb. 3 – United
Feb. 10 – Heartland Christian
Valley Christian High School
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Royal Blue and White
School address:-4401 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512
