Valley Christian High School Basketball Schedules

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Valley Christian High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Dec. 4 – Lordstown

Dec. 7 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 10 – at East Palestine

Dec. 14 – Lisbon

Dec. 17 – Columbiana

Dec. 18 – at Liberty

Jan. 4 – at Leetonia

Jan. 7 – Southern

Jan. 11 – at Wellsville

Jan. 14 – at United

Jan. 18 – Urban Scholars

Jan. 21 – East Palestine

Jan. 25 – at Lisbon

Jan. 28 – at Columbiana

Feb. 1 – Leetonia

Feb. 4 – at Southern

Feb. 8 – Wellsville

Feb. 11 – United

Feb. 15 – Liberty

Feb. 17 – Urban Scholars

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 29 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 2 – at East Palestine

Dec. 6 – Lisbon

Dec. 9 – Columbiana

Dec. 11 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 13 – at Leetonia

Dec. 16 – Southern

Dec. 20 – Hubbard

Jan. 3 – at Wellsville

Jan. 6 – United

Jan. 10 – East Palestine

Jan. 13 – at Lisbon

Jan. 17 – at East

Jan. 20 – at Columbiana

Jan. 24 – Leetonia

Jan. 27 – at Southern

Jan. 31 – Wellsville

Feb. 3 – United

Feb. 10 – Heartland Christian

Valley Christian High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Royal Blue and White

School address:-4401 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Valley Christian School website

If you have corrections to the VCHS basketball schedule please contact support.