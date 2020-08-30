Valley Christian cruises to shutout win over East Palestine in opener

Valley Christian rolled past East Palestine, 39-0 Saturday night in the regular season opener for both teams

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian rolled past East Palestine, 39-0 Saturday night in the regular season opener for both teams.

The game was played at Campbell Memorial High School.

The Eagles scored 26 points in the first quarter and never looked back.

Valley Christian Quarterback Joey Battista tossed for 60 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also ran for a touchdown.

Cameron Davenport amassed 60 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Malachi Gibbs finished with 42 rushing yards and a score in the win.

Tyrone Lindsey caught a pair of passes, including one for a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff 76-yards for a touchdown.

Valley Christian (1-0) will host Leetonia in week two, while East Palestine (0-1) will welcome Columbiana.