BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic all-star football game has been around for almost half a century, marking its 46th annual event this year, it is also recording a first in its history this year. The inaugural event is in the form of a Mahoning County school sending athletes to participate in this year’s contest.



The Valley Christian Eagles football program has never been represented in the annual all-star game, but with head coach Andy Hake being a member of the Quad County Coaches Association, the Eagles will have two players participating for the Buckeye team.



Eagle running back Cam Davenport and kicker Aiden Lambert will be the first-time players to suit up for the Ohio team in the game scheduled for Thursday, June 23rd at Geneva College. The kick-off for the game is set for 7:00 PM.



“This is great, I feel good about it,” Davenport commented. “I’m meeting other players and getting the chance to play with other players. It’s great to play with so many good athletes to learn from them and get better.”



“It’s an honor to get picked out from these schools and there are high expectations from the past season to come into an all-star game,” Lambert added.



Davenport had over 800 yards rushing and over another 100 yards receiving while scoring 6 touchdowns last year. He also received the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference all-league team honor last year as an outside linebacker. Although he had a couple of other offers, he is looking to walk on at Ohio University this fall to continue his football career and major in sports management.



Lambert was the definition of consistency last year for the Eagles as their kicker. He only missed two extra points while also connecting on two field goals. His strong leg also generated six touchbacks last year. Those stats make it obvious that the Ohio team will rely on Lambert to provide them with good field position, and possibly points in the red zone.



The honor to be a representative of Valley Christian is something both Davenport and Lambert are very humbled by the experience.



“Representing a school is a high expectation because of how we act and how we play,” Lambert stated.



“It means a lot. My coach trusted me, and other people, to come out here and compete. To get better, and give it my all in this game is an honor,” Davenport added.



Davenport is also enjoying the opportunity to suit up one last time with his Eagle teammate in Lambert. Both have played together for a few years now.



“He is an amazing kicker. One of the best in the area,” Davenport said of his Eagle teammate. “It feels good to have someone from my team to laugh with, talk to, and be around.”



“It’s very special,” Lambert remarked about playing with Davenport one more time. ”We had a great bond this past year.”



Hopefully, Cam and Aiden will be the first of many Valley Christian players to participate in the Penn-Ohio game going forward. And if the Buckeye team can bring home a victory, it might just be a new good luck charm for Ohio in this annual event.