Valley Christian basketball standout moving on to the college ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian standout Sekou Stanley has signed to continue his college basketball career at Mount Union.

Last season, he averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists per game for the Eagles.

“It was like a family,” Stanley said. “They were very welcoming. I really like the way they play. They really have winning program.”

He chose to play for the Purple Raiders over the University of Northwestern Ohio and Penn State Shenango.

Stanley helped lead Valley Christian to a record of 15-5 last season and an appearance in the Division IV District Semifinals.