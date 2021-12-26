CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion boys basketball team is taking a post holiday pause this week, postponing two games.

Champion will resume activities Friday, Dec. 31.

According to Athletic Director Tim Cope, the pause is “out of an abundance of caution to help control the spread of COVID-19.”

The Golden Flashes had two games scheduled for this week against Windham and Badger, those games will be played at a later days.

Champion is 3-4 on the season and their next game will be the first week of 2022.