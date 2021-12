SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (WKBN) – 12-year-old Canfield native Zion Hensley defeated Montana’s Mia Garcia to win the the Intermediate 90 lb title at the 2021 USA National Boxing Championships Friday in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Hensley trains at the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club. Back in July, she won gold at the Junior Olympics in the 90 lb division.

The USA National Boxing Championships run through Saturday, Dec. 11.