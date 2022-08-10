YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the Youngstown boxing world, local product Vic Toney is gearing up to fight in Las Vegas at the World Resorts Hotel on the Top Rank undercard of Teofimo Lopez and Pedro Campa.

Toney trains out of the Youngstown Salem Boxing Gym in Boardman under coaches Alecia and Rocky DeFrank and Ricco Acevedo and has a 6-1 record with four knockouts.

After a 3-week training camp in Florida, Toney will head to Vegas Thursday and have weigh-ins Friday.

Then Saturday night will face off against 6-0 Troy Isley, who’s previously won bronze at the World Championships and Pan American Games.

Now with a brief hiatus behind him, Toney is ready to put on for the Valley, once again.

“My career, it’s been short, but it’s been long at the same time, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of hiccups,” Toney said. “So the development up until this point is the best Vic Toney, anybody has ever saw, the excitement is just to display my talent and show all my people, all my fans, all my supporters, all my loved ones that I have been working. I still have been grinding and it’s all going to pay off.”

Boxing fans can tune in as Toney faces off against Isely coming up on Aug. 14.