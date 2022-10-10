YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local boxer Vic Toney will once again enter the ring, this time for a World Boxing Federation title.

Toney is set to face off against Sam Wilderhaus for the vacant WBF Silver International Super Welterweight Title on Saturday, October 15 in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Representing the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club, Toney is trained by Rocky and Alicia De Frank and has spent time training in Florida with Coach Flowers and Coach John and most recently, in West Virginia with Coach Gary Wolfe, where this title fight is taking place.

Toney will have plenty of family and support in West Virginia this weekend, making him even more excited to showcase the talent the Valley has to offer.

“I’m just living a life trying to enjoy one step, one day at a time, stay positive and just be a positive leader for those that come behind me and to make Youngstown proud,” Toney said. “And all of those that came before me Kelly Pavlik, Darnell Boone, Ray Mancini, Kitna, so many names, so many greats from Youngstown and I just want to represent well.”

Toney (6-2-1) will look to bounce back after losing his last fight by unanimous decision to former Olympian Troy Isley on August 13.

Wilderhaus (5-2-0) is coming off a TKO victory over Turner Williams (4-14) on September 10.