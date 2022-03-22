YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield native, 12-year-old Zion Hensley, will be fighting in the co-main event Saturday at the Don’t Knock the Rock boxing event at the Ukrainian Orthodox Center in Youngstown.

Due to the location of the match and current world events, Hensley will be dedicating her fight to the people of Ukraine.

Watch the video above to hear from Hensley and her trainer, Darnell Boone of Deezol Boxing Academy, on her fight.

“I came up with that idea because I know the people in Ukraine are fighting really hard in Ukraine right now,” Hensley said. “So, since I’m fighting at the Ukrainian Hall, it would really be important to fight for the people of Ukraine.”

“I think that’s pretty sweet that she even thought as a kid to fight in honor of them,” Boone added. “It’s just like her fighting. It’s the underdog. They’re tearing them up over there. So, I think that’s what’s going to make her pull this win off.”

Hensley is currently ranked No. 1 in USA Amateur Boxing in both the bantam and intermediate divisions at 90 lb. On Saturday, she will be facing Eva Knight, the No. 2 ranked boxer in USA Amateur Boxing in the intermediate division at 95 lb. Knight is of the Manden Hidasta Arikara Nation in North Dakota.

Hensley previously fought Knight at Nationals.

“I did very good against her,” Hensley said. “She was tough at that time, but I believe that she probably got better.”

Hensley is the 2021 USA National Boxing Champion and a Junior Olympic Champion in the 90 lb division.