Valley bowlers finish strong at state championships

Sports

Three area bowlers finished in the top 15 in the OHSAA state bowling tournament

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple area bowlers finished their seasons strong with top-15 finishes at the OHSAA state bowling tournament.

Champion’s Matthew Angell finished 10th place overall and made the All-Ohio Second Team.

Just behind Angell, Lakeview’s Conner Pawlosky finished 11th overall and made the All-Ohio Honorable Mention Team.

Teammate Charles Pawlosky finished 15th overall and also made the All-Ohio Honorable Mention Team.

The Bulldog boys finished 5th overall.

On the girls side, Hubbard finished third.

The state tournament was held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com