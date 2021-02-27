Valley bowlers finish strong at state championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple area bowlers finished their seasons strong with top-15 finishes at the OHSAA state bowling tournament.
Champion’s Matthew Angell finished 10th place overall and made the All-Ohio Second Team.
Just behind Angell, Lakeview’s Conner Pawlosky finished 11th overall and made the All-Ohio Honorable Mention Team.
Teammate Charles Pawlosky finished 15th overall and also made the All-Ohio Honorable Mention Team.
The Bulldog boys finished 5th overall.
On the girls side, Hubbard finished third.
The state tournament was held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.