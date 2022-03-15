CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior boys and girls basketball standouts from the area played in the 50th annual Al Beach Classic on Tuesday at Canfield High School.

In the girls game, the red team (comprised mostly of Trumbull County players) topped the white team (comprised mostly of Mahoning and Columbiana County players) 37-33.

Howland’s Alyssia Pompelia had a game-high 10 points for the red team and was named MVP while Summer Sammarone had nine.

In the boys game, the red team (with mostly Mahoning County players) topped the white team (with mostly Trumbull County players) 99-72.

Campbell senior Kevin Moore had a game-high 17 points and was named MVP.