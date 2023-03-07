CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 51st annual Mahoning Valley Coaches Association Al Beach All-Star game will take place Tuesday night at Canfield High School.
The event honors the best high school boys and girls basketball players in the Valley.
The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 7:30 p.m.
The event will also include a three-point shooting contest.
The following are the rosters for the games:
Girls Red Team
Zayda Creque – Austintown Fitch
Carlie Harmon – Canfield
Sieasia Triplett – Girard
Natalee Albert – Newton Falls
Savannah Procick – Lowellville
Ariana Daniels – Poland
Gia Triveri – Boardman
Allison Durkin – Girard
Faith Stellato – Struthers
Alayna Smith – Ursuline
Chloe Neider – Struthers
Kate Sahli – Canfield
Samair Colon – East
Abby Muckleroy – Canfield
Maggie Pavlansky – Lakeview
Head Coach: Matt Reel (Canfield)
Girls White Team
Kami Rohm – Salem
Aalyiah Foster – Liberty
Demi Watson – Liberty
Sophia Hook – Brookfield
Brooke Dibell – Mathews
Madison Lesnak – Springfield
Maria Fire – Cardinal Mooney
Brooke Bauer – Mathews
Carly James – Grand Valley
Abbie Davidson – Salem
Alivia Morrison – McDonald
Emma Cunningham – South Range
Jaycee Mullen – Springfield
Abbey Reed – Niles
Brooke Schantz – Western Reserve
Head Coach: John Matisi (Springfield)
Boys Red Team
Gianna Maley – Austintown Fitch
Nick DelGratta – Struthers
Jason Hewlett – Chaney
Kirkland Miller – Crestview
Brady DiPietro – Boardman
Caden Swiger – Salem
Josiah Gonzalez – Chaney
Vinny Ballone – Lowellville
Demar Clark – Boardman
Jaxon Menough – Cardinal Mooney
Seandelle Gardner – Springfield
Anthony Lucente – Lowellville
J.P. Genova – Poland
Ayden Leon – South Range
Owen Bzinak – Beaver Local
Head Coach: Rick Gates (Crestview)
Boys White Team
Mac Haidet – Newton Falls
Jacob Lawrence – Warren Harding
Isaiah Jones – Brookfield
Nate Boiarski – Grand Valley
Gus Johnson – Girard
Keyshon Talley – Niles
Aaron Romigh – Jackson-Milton
Greg Costantino – McDonald
Vinny Flauto – Ursuline
Donovan Pawlowski – Brookfield
Jon’Trell Mixon – Valey Christian
Thomas Cardiero – Girard
Bradley Hamilton – Badger
Blake Kahnell – LaBrae
Terrance Pankey – Ursuline
Girls 3-point finalists
Brooke Schantz – Western Reserve
Gia Hoso – Howland
Mackenzie Riccitelli – Boardman
Ashley Shroades – Southern
Abbie Davidson – Salem
Abby Muckleroy
Boys 3-point finalists
Austin Rowe – LaBrae
Ian Less – Columbiana
Dom Cruz – Canfield
Trevor Siefke – Lisbon
Seandelle Gardner – Springfield
David Moore – Campbell