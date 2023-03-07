CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 51st annual Mahoning Valley Coaches Association Al Beach All-Star game will take place Tuesday night at Canfield High School.

The event honors the best high school boys and girls basketball players in the Valley.

The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 7:30 p.m.

The event will also include a three-point shooting contest.

The following are the rosters for the games:

Girls Red Team

Zayda Creque – Austintown Fitch

Carlie Harmon – Canfield

Sieasia Triplett – Girard

Natalee Albert – Newton Falls

Savannah Procick – Lowellville

Ariana Daniels – Poland

Gia Triveri – Boardman

Allison Durkin – Girard

Faith Stellato – Struthers

Alayna Smith – Ursuline

Chloe Neider – Struthers

Kate Sahli – Canfield

Samair Colon – East

Abby Muckleroy – Canfield

Maggie Pavlansky – Lakeview

Head Coach: Matt Reel (Canfield)



Girls White Team

Kami Rohm – Salem

Aalyiah Foster – Liberty

Demi Watson – Liberty

Sophia Hook – Brookfield

Brooke Dibell – Mathews

Madison Lesnak – Springfield

Maria Fire – Cardinal Mooney

Brooke Bauer – Mathews

Carly James – Grand Valley

Abbie Davidson – Salem

Alivia Morrison – McDonald

Emma Cunningham – South Range

Jaycee Mullen – Springfield

Abbey Reed – Niles

Brooke Schantz – Western Reserve

Head Coach: John Matisi (Springfield)



Boys Red Team

Gianna Maley – Austintown Fitch

Nick DelGratta – Struthers

Jason Hewlett – Chaney

Kirkland Miller – Crestview

Brady DiPietro – Boardman

Caden Swiger – Salem

Josiah Gonzalez – Chaney

Vinny Ballone – Lowellville

Demar Clark – Boardman

Jaxon Menough – Cardinal Mooney

Seandelle Gardner – Springfield

Anthony Lucente – Lowellville

J.P. Genova – Poland

Ayden Leon – South Range

Owen Bzinak – Beaver Local

Head Coach: Rick Gates (Crestview)



Boys White Team

Mac Haidet – Newton Falls

Jacob Lawrence – Warren Harding

Isaiah Jones – Brookfield

Nate Boiarski – Grand Valley

Gus Johnson – Girard

Keyshon Talley – Niles

Aaron Romigh – Jackson-Milton

Greg Costantino – McDonald

Vinny Flauto – Ursuline

Donovan Pawlowski – Brookfield

Jon’Trell Mixon – Valey Christian

Thomas Cardiero – Girard

Bradley Hamilton – Badger

Blake Kahnell – LaBrae

Terrance Pankey – Ursuline



Girls 3-point finalists

Brooke Schantz – Western Reserve

Gia Hoso – Howland

Mackenzie Riccitelli – Boardman

Ashley Shroades – Southern

Abbie Davidson – Salem

Abby Muckleroy



Boys 3-point finalists

Austin Rowe – LaBrae

Ian Less – Columbiana

Dom Cruz – Canfield

Trevor Siefke – Lisbon

Seandelle Gardner – Springfield

David Moore – Campbell