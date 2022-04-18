COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest OHSBCA state poll was released on Monday.
Three teams from the Valley cracked the top ten in their respective divisions.
In Division II, Canfield is ranked No. 6. A pair of teams teams make the cut in Division III, with Columbiana ranked No. 2, while South Range is No. 6.
Division I
1 Archbishop Moeller
2 Walsh Jesuit
3 Olentangy (Lewis Cntr)
4 Mason
5 Perrysburg
6 Olentangy Liberty
7 Butler
8 St Ignatius
9 Lancaster
10 Jackson (Massillon)
11 North Royalton
12 New Albany
13 Lakota East
14 Elyria
15 Grove City
16 Bowling Green
16 Sylvania Northview
18 Springboro
18 Miamisburg
20 Olentangy Orange
Other teams receiving votes (points): Dover (3), Troy (3), Middletown (2), Newark (1)
Division II
1 Defiance
2 Jackson
3 Badin (Hamilton)
4 Wapakoneta
5 Miami Trace
6 Canfield
7 Perkins
8 Indian Valley
9 Columbian
10 Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
11 Marlington
12 Jonathan Alder
13 Chaminade Julienne
14 Triway
15 Sheridan
16 Archbishop Hoban
16 Unioto
18 Cambridge
19 Granville
20 University School
Other teams receiving votes (points): Van Wert (4), Eaton (3), Field (Mogadore) (3), Indian Hill (2), Tippecanoe (2), Waverly (2), Bishop Fenwick (1), Norton (1), John Glenn (1)
Division III
1 Cinci Hills Christian Academy
2 Columbiana
3 Margaretta
4 Liberty Union
5 Martins Ferry
6 South Range
7 Zane Trace
8 Barnesville
8 Grand Valley
10 Mechanicsburg
11 Edison (Milan)
12 Coldwater
13 Indian Lake
14 Crestview (Columbiana)
15 Fredericktown
16 Eastwood
17 Genoa Area
18 Ottawa Hills
19 Harrison Central
20 Champion
Other teams receiving votes (points): Centerburg (10), Archbold (9), Elyria Catholic (7), Carlisle (7), Versailles (6), Columbus Academy (6), Arcanum (5), Liberty-Benton (5), Ridgewood (4), Westfall (4), Worthington Christian (2), Hawken (2), Cincinnati Country Day (2), Springfield (New Middletown) (2), East Canton (1), Wynford (1), Wheelersburg (1), Garaway (1)
Division IV
1 Lucasville Valley
2 Lima Central Catholic
3 Newark Catholic
4 Hopewell-Loudon
5 Toronto
6 Berlin Hiland
6 Columbia
8 Miller City
9 Lincolnview
10 Botkins
11 East Knox
12 Troy Christian
12 Felicity-Franklin
14 Antwerp
15 Shadyside
16 Cincinnati Christian
16 South Central
18 Fort Loramie
19 New Bremen
20 St Paul
20 Russia
Other teams receiving votes (points): Cedarville (10), Fairfield (Leesburg) (9), St Henry (8), Berne Union (5), Buckeye Central (3), Hillsdale (3)