COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest OHSBCA state poll was released on Monday.

Three teams from the Valley cracked the top ten in their respective divisions.

In Division II, Canfield is ranked No. 6. A pair of teams teams make the cut in Division III, with Columbiana ranked No. 2, while South Range is No. 6.

Division I

1 Archbishop Moeller

2 Walsh Jesuit

3 Olentangy (Lewis Cntr)

4 Mason

5 Perrysburg

6 Olentangy Liberty

7 Butler

8 St Ignatius

9 Lancaster

10 Jackson (Massillon)

11 North Royalton

12 New Albany

13 Lakota East

14 Elyria

15 Grove City

16 Bowling Green

16 Sylvania Northview

18 Springboro

18 Miamisburg

20 Olentangy Orange

Other teams receiving votes (points): Dover (3), Troy (3), Middletown (2), Newark (1)

Division II

1 Defiance

2 Jackson

3 Badin (Hamilton)

4 Wapakoneta

5 Miami Trace

6 Canfield

7 Perkins

8 Indian Valley

9 Columbian

10 Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

11 Marlington

12 Jonathan Alder

13 Chaminade Julienne

14 Triway

15 Sheridan

16 Archbishop Hoban

16 Unioto

18 Cambridge

19 Granville

20 University School

Other teams receiving votes (points): Van Wert (4), Eaton (3), Field (Mogadore) (3), Indian Hill (2), Tippecanoe (2), Waverly (2), Bishop Fenwick (1), Norton (1), John Glenn (1)

Division III

1 Cinci Hills Christian Academy

2 Columbiana

3 Margaretta

4 Liberty Union

5 Martins Ferry

6 South Range

7 Zane Trace

8 Barnesville

8 Grand Valley

10 Mechanicsburg

11 Edison (Milan)

12 Coldwater

13 Indian Lake

14 Crestview (Columbiana)

15 Fredericktown

16 Eastwood

17 Genoa Area

18 Ottawa Hills

19 Harrison Central

20 Champion

Other teams receiving votes (points): Centerburg (10), Archbold (9), Elyria Catholic (7), Carlisle (7), Versailles (6), Columbus Academy (6), Arcanum (5), Liberty-Benton (5), Ridgewood (4), Westfall (4), Worthington Christian (2), Hawken (2), Cincinnati Country Day (2), Springfield (New Middletown) (2), East Canton (1), Wynford (1), Wheelersburg (1), Garaway (1)

Division IV

1 Lucasville Valley

2 Lima Central Catholic

3 Newark Catholic

4 Hopewell-Loudon

5 Toronto

6 Berlin Hiland

6 Columbia

8 Miller City

9 Lincolnview

10 Botkins

11 East Knox

12 Troy Christian

12 Felicity-Franklin

14 Antwerp

15 Shadyside

16 Cincinnati Christian

16 South Central

18 Fort Loramie

19 New Bremen

20 St Paul

20 Russia

Other teams receiving votes (points): Cedarville (10), Fairfield (Leesburg) (9), St Henry (8), Berne Union (5), Buckeye Central (3), Hillsdale (3)