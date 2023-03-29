POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland head baseball coach Rich Murray grabbed his 300th career win on Tuesday as the Bulldogs topped 9-2.

Watch the video above to hear from Murray.

He has been the head coach of Poland since 2004, and all 300 wins have come with the program.

“It was neat. Yeah. I don’t think they knew till after the game. Coach mentioned it to them and it just kind of means that I’ve been there a long time and, you know, good kids,” says Murray.

The Bulldogs plated five runs in the fourth inning to pull away from the Eagles.

Bryce Barringer and Ryan DiLullo each drove in two runs a piece.

“You know, they work hard. You’ll see if you hang around a little bit, you know, they practice hard, you know, try to have some fun. Real big. It was a league game. You know, we’re starting the season with a league game. Hubbard’s always real good. So, yeah, it was a good start for us.”

Dom Elia got the win for the Bulldogs, going five innings and allowing just one hit with nine strikeouts.

For Hubbard, Andrew Kali had two RBIs.