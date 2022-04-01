YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Men’s National Team has been drawn in Group B for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The USMNT will be in the same group as England, Iran and the winner of the last remaining European playoff.

The final team will either be Ukraine, Scotland or Wales.

It is the first time the U.S. has qualified for a World Cup since 2014.

They secured qualification by finishing third in their CONCACAF group.

The World Cup begins on November 21 and will conclude on December 18.