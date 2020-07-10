USHL, Youngstown Phantoms planning on having a full season in 2020-2021

The USHL says they are planning on having a full schedule for 2020-2021, which would mean the return of hockey to Youngstown later this year

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – The USHL announced Friday that they are moving toward having a fully scheduled season for the 2020-2021 campaign.

The season would start in the fall.

“Our Board of Directors meetings have been another great example of how, in a time of uncertainty across sports, our Clubs are coming together to provide the best opportunity for our players to continue their development in the safest manner possible,” said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity in a release. “Each of our Member Clubs was represented as we discussed the best way to return to play for the 2020-21 season while ensuring the safety of everyone involved in returning to the ice.”

The USHL has created a working Return to Play document, updated daily, which features guidance on safety protocols at local, state and national levels. USHL front office members are utilizing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and collaborating with representatives from the NHL and USA Hockey.

Each Member Club is responsible for working directly with local health officials to ensure they are up-to-date with the latest information in their market. The main emphasis of the document is providing guidelines and recommendations for the safety of players, coaches, staff, billets and fans, as well as ensuring Clubs are taking all available precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

The USHL cancelled the 2019-2020 season on March 18th due to coronavirus.