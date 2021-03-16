USF’s Collins, a former Ursuline guard, enters transfer portal

Former Ursuline standout David Collins leaves South Florida after scoring 1,540 points

TAMPA, Florida (WKBN) – Former Ursuline and First Love Christian Academy standout David Collins has entered the transfer portal.

Collins, who will be a graduate transfer, averaged double-digits in each of his four seasons at South Florida, playing for coach Brian Gregory.

David Collins (USF)
2020-21: 12.5 ppg
2019-20: 13.7 ppg
2018-19: 15.9 ppg
2017-18: 10.0 ppg

At USF, he started 96 games and scored 1,540 points while connecting on 338 three-pointers throughout his career. This past winter, he drained 37.3% from three-point range (19-51) and scored 12.5 points.

In 2018-19, the Bulls defeated DePaul for the CBI championship.

StockRiser’s Jake Weingarten indicates Collins has heard from such programs as Cincinnati, Connecticut, Florida State, Maryland and St. John’s, among others.

