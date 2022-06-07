CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The USFL playoffs and championship game will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton this summer. Tuesday, the league announced the game times, ticket prices and a special performance for the first round of playoff games.

The USFL playoffs will feature four teams playing in a doubleheader Saturday, June 25 with a live concert between both games.

Multi-platinum country artist Trace Adkins will perform a live concert at the stadium following the conclusion of Game One.

The first playoff game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. in Canton. The second is at 8 p.m., following the Adkins live concert.

One ticket can be purchased and used for all three events. According to the website hofvillage.com, general admission tickets for Saturday are priced at $15 each, and $5 for children under the age of 15.

The championship game will kick off Sunday, July 3. Tickets for the title game are priced at $20 for general admission and $10 for those under 15 years old.