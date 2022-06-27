CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Football League (USFL) Championship game is this Sunday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It has been quite the journey for the league in its first season of operations.

They were located in Birmingham, Alabama this past season, playing all the games in that host season. That means that when the players arrived in late March, they stayed in the same hotel for nearly 100 straight days.

That is until this past Thursday when the league semifinalist left Birmingham to head up to Canton. And the teams say it was a nice change of scenery.

“Being here at the Hall of Fame Stadium, I feel like a kid again,” says Birmingham Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith. “Just going around taking videos, just making sure you have those memories banked into your head.”

“I think the first thing I noticed: the humidity; I was glad to get out of that,” Philadelphia Stars quarterback Case Cookus said. “That was probably the first thing I noticed, came out here, a little less humid, so it started to get a little hot there the last few weeks.”

“It has been a change, and I think we are all embracing it,” said Stallions cornerback Brian Allen. “Everyone is fresh to just get out of that one hotel room. We are still in a hotel room but just to see a different place.”

“Me and him, we have our little favorite spot that we have already, yeah I am enjoying Ohio right now,” said Jordan Moore, a Stars linebacker.

It will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium between the Birmingham Stallions and Philadelphia Stars. WKBN will have coverage throughout the week leading up to the game. You can catch all the action live on Fox Youngstown.