YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For most sons, their father is a larger-than-life figure. For Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz, his dad Lou, is larger than most.

“They have the Lou Holtz highway there, I mean how do you miss that,” says Holtz. “I can never say enough blessings to have such a special man as my father.”

Skip’s dad, of course, is East Liverpool native and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz.

“Still have a lot of family there,” Holtz says. “The Ohio Valley Hall of Fame that dad has been very involved with every summer. Having those events there. Like I said, still having a lot of family there so East Liverpool is a place that I have a lot of respect for and have a lot of memories in.”

Skip won 152 games as a college head coach with stops at South Florida, East Carolina, UConn and Louisiana Tech. In fact, after a ten-win season with Connecticut in 1998, Holtz turned down a ten-year contract to be an assistant under his dad at South Carolina. He says that decision came with a little wisdom from his wife.

“She made a comment to me that was incredibly enlightening,” Holtz explained. “She said you know, 20 years from now when your parents aren’t here any more you are going to regret not going. And I said without a doubt, she said then we need to pick up and go so we did. And it was one of the greatest experiences of our lives.”

Skip will head back to his Ohio roots this weekend as his Stallions head to Canton for the USFL semifinals this weekend. He has helped lead the team to a 9-1 record and a South Division title.

“I do not think we have to do anything to riel them up,” says Holtz. “They know what is on the line and it certainly showed in the intensity of practice today. I think our football team will be really excited, they are excited to come up there and play and experience a new venue and a special venue in the Hall of Fame.”

Holtz and his Stallions will take on the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. That is the second half of the semifinal doubleheader, the first half will feature the Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals, that game starts at 3 p.m. and you can catch the game live on Fox Youngstown.