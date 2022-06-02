MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline baseball team fell to Waynedale 8-4 in the Division III Regional Semifinal Thursday at Massillon.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Irish trailed 4-0 after four innings but scored three runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to 4-3. Waynedale added 3 runs in the fifth and one in the sixth for the 8-3 lead. Ursuline would add one more run in the seventh.

Waynedale will face Hawken in the Division III Regional Final Friday at 5:00 pm in Massillon.

Ursuline finishes the season with an 18-9 record.