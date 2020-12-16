Ursuline’s Reardon makes it official with Miami (OH) football

Reardon was a versatile player for the Irish, setting several school records in just two seasons at Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline senior Matthew Reardon signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to continue his football career at Miami of Ohio.

He verbally committed to the RedHawks back in March. Reardon chose Miami over Air Force, Army (West Point), Kent State, Bowling Green and Princeton.

At 6’1″, 184 pounds, Reardon was a versatile player for the Irish at wide receiver, free safety, punter, and kicker. He was a two-time All-Ohio and two-Time All-SVC performer, as well as an All-Federal League punter as a sophomore at Canton McKinley.



Matthew transferred to Ursuline his final two seasons to play under his father. Head coach Dan Reardon returned to Youngstown in January 2019. Despite playing 19 games for the Irish, Matthew finished his career in the top 5 in receiving yardage in Ursuline history.



As a senior, Reardon averaged 39.6 yards per punt, with over half of his punts inside the 20-yard line (14). As a safety, he racked up 21 solo tackles, 17 assists. 2 sacks, and 5.5 TFLs. Reardon also holds Ursuline’s single-game passing yardage record (352 yards as a junior).



In 2020, he recorded 618 receiving yards, 489 kick-off return yards (24.7 average) and went 5-for-6 passing for 155 yards.