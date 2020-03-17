Breaking News
Ursuline’s Reardon commits to play college football in the MAC

Sports

Ursuline Senior Matthew Reardon has verbally committed to play college football at Miami of Ohio.

POG Matthew Reardon Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline Senior Matthew Reardon has verbally committed to play college football at Miami of Ohio.

He made his official announcement on Twitter Monday night.

Last season, he finished with 28 receptions for 438 receiving yards. He also passed for 642 yards, with a total of 12 touchdowns on the campaign.

Defensively, Reardon tallied 34 tackles with an interception.

On special teams as a punter, Reardon posted an average of 38.6 yards per kick.

Reardon chose Miami over Air Force, Army (West Point), Kent State, Bowling Green, and Princeton.

