Ursuline’s Gunther: ‘We need to get back to playing with an aggressive style of basketball’

Ursuline Fighting Irish

Coach: Keith Gunther

2019-20 Record: 11-14 (2-4, SVC)

Returning Starters: Juniors – Jaylynn Erving and Brady Shannon. Sophomore – Terrance Pankey

…The Irish return three starters – Jaylynn Erving, Brady Shannon and Terrance Pankey. Coach Gunther is expecting the following four players to contribute in a big way this season – DeMarcus McElroy, Wil Burney, Vinny Flauto and Keyland Spires.

Gunther points out, “We need to shoot the ball well continuing to progress like we did at the end of last year. Getting back to a winning attitude by playing with an aggressive style of basketball – defensively and offensively.”

“Once we get our football players in basketball shape,” states Gunther, “along with the other varsity players – it’ll be a good year. “

2019-20 SVC Standings

Chaney – 6-0 (19-6)

Mooney – 3-3 (12-12)

Ursuline – 2-4 (11-14)

East – 1-5 (6-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Ursuline

Dec. 3 – at Lake

Dec. 6 – East

Dec. 10 – at Warren JFK

Dec. 13 – at Howland

Dec. 17 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Dec. 21 – at Canton Central Catholic

Dec. 23 – Harding

Dec. 28 – at Jackson

Dec. 30 – Fitch

Jan. 3 – South Range

Jan. 7 – at Lake Catholic

Jan. 10 – Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 14 – Chaney

Jan. 17 – Bristol

Jan. 21 – Girard

Jan. 24 – at Cathedral Prep

Jan. 28 – at Chaney

Jan. 31 – at Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 4 – at East

Feb. 7 – at Massillon

Feb. 15 – at South Range

Feb. 18 – Boardman

