Ursuline’s Gunther: ‘We need to get back to playing with an aggressive style of basketball’

Ursuline Fighting Irish
Coach: Keith Gunther
2019-20 Record: 11-14 (2-4, SVC)
Returning Starters: Juniors – Jaylynn Erving and Brady Shannon. Sophomore – Terrance Pankey
…The Irish return three starters – Jaylynn Erving, Brady Shannon and Terrance Pankey. Coach Gunther is expecting the following four players to contribute in a big way this season – DeMarcus McElroy, Wil Burney, Vinny Flauto and Keyland Spires.
Gunther points out, “We need to shoot the ball well continuing to progress like we did at the end of last year. Getting back to a winning attitude by playing with an aggressive style of basketball – defensively and offensively.”
“Once we get our football players in basketball shape,” states Gunther, “along with the other varsity players – it’ll be a good year. “
2019-20 SVC Standings
Chaney – 6-0 (19-6)
Mooney – 3-3 (12-12)
Ursuline – 2-4 (11-14)
East – 1-5 (6-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Ursuline
Dec. 3 – at Lake
Dec. 6 – East
Dec. 10 – at Warren JFK
Dec. 13 – at Howland
Dec. 17 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Dec. 21 – at Canton Central Catholic
Dec. 23 – Harding
Dec. 28 – at Jackson
Dec. 30 – Fitch
Jan. 3 – South Range
Jan. 7 – at Lake Catholic
Jan. 10 – Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 14 – Chaney
Jan. 17 – Bristol
Jan. 21 – Girard
Jan. 24 – at Cathedral Prep
Jan. 28 – at Chaney
Jan. 31 – at Cardinal Mooney
Feb. 4 – at East
Feb. 7 – at Massillon
Feb. 15 – at South Range
Feb. 18 – Boardman
