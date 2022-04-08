AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline baseball team plated four runs in the first inning to lead them to a win over Austintown-Fitch 5-2 Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Ursuline opened the scoring in the first with a 2 RBI triple by Dylan Casey to make it 2-0.

The very next batter in the inning was Irish sophomore Johnny Cambert who hit a two-run home run to left center to double the Ursuline lead.

Behind 5-0 in the 6th, Fitch would rally to plate two runs in the frame to cut the deficit to 5-2.

But relief pitcher Danny Smith would close the door in the 7th inning to complete the win.

Starter Andrew Kirila didn’t allow a run in five innings of work with 10 strikeouts.

Ursuline moves to 4-1 on the year while Fitch drops their first game to fall to 5-1.