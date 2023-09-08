YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steel Valley Conference play opens up Friday night with Ursuline looking to keep their early unbeaten streak alive against Youngstown East.
It was all Ursuline in the first half with the Irish taking a commanding 39-0 lead into halftime.
Ursuline’s early standouts continued to thrive early in this one as Christian Lynch added two first-half rushing touchdowns and Jack Ericson added two first-half passing touchdowns.
The Irish currently lead 46-0 late in the fourth quarter as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Ursuline (3-0) will host Warren Harding in week five. Youngstown East (1-2) will visit Akron East.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.