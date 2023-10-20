YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steel Valley Conference rivals collide in the “Holy War” Friday night with Cardinal Mooney (5-4) hosting unbeaten Ursuline (9-0).

The Irish jumped out to an early lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter with Christian Lynch scoring on a short touchdown run. After a two-point conversion, Ursuline led 8-0. They would carry that same lead into the second quarter.

Cardinals QB Ashton O’Brien found William Desmond on the opening play of the second quarter, to cut the lead to one.

Jack Ericson‘s touchdown pass to D.C. Ferrell put the Irish back up eight.

Ursuline currently leads 15-10 at halftime as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Ursuline entered Friday night ranked #1 in Division III, Region 9. Cardinal Mooney was ranked seventh in Division IV, Region 13.