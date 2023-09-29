AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Ericson threw three touchdown passes and the Ursuline Irish moved to a perfect 7-0 Friday night with an impressive 34-20 victory over state power Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron.

Ericson’s touchdown pass to Devonte Taylor gave the Irish a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

The game would go into the locker room tied at 7-7 after an Akron pick-six.

Ericons would connect again with Taylor early in the second half and then find D.C. Ferrell for a touchdown to extend the Irish lead to two scores midway through the third.

After an SVSM score cut the lead to 7, a Jy’Quise Liason kick return put Ursuline back in the driver’s seat.

A Christian Lynch touchdown run would ultimately put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Ursuline (7-0) will host Villa Angela-St. Joseph next week.