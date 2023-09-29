AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Ericson threw three touchdown passes and the Ursuline Irish moved to a perfect 7-0 Friday night with an impressive 34-20 victory over state power Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron.
Ericson’s touchdown pass to Devonte Taylor gave the Irish a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
The game would go into the locker room tied at 7-7 after an Akron pick-six.
Ericons would connect again with Taylor early in the second half and then find D.C. Ferrell for a touchdown to extend the Irish lead to two scores midway through the third.
After an SVSM score cut the lead to 7, a Jy’Quise Liason kick return put Ursuline back in the driver’s seat.
A Christian Lynch touchdown run would ultimately put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Ursuline (7-0) will host Villa Angela-St. Joseph next week.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.