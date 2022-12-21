YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s Trinity Lamb officially signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Central State University.

An Early Signing Day ceremony was held at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

She is the first member of her family to attend an HBCU (Historically black colleges and universities).

Lamb served as team captain during her senior season and is a three-year starter for the Irish. She earned All-Steel Valley Conference and All-District honors.

She holds Ursuline’s single-season record for hitting percentage at .383. In addition, Lamb also holds the Irish career record for kills and career-hitting percentage.