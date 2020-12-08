Ursuline trio, West Branch standout named First Team All-Ohio

Matthew Reardon, Rhyan Pegues, Dante Walker and Brock Hillyer were named All-Ohio First Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Division IV football All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The Division II and III All-Ohio teams will be announced Wednesday, followed by the Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award on Thursday. On Monday, the Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced.

2020 Division IV All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive player of the year: Owen Treece, senior at Van Wert

Defensive Players of the Year: Roderic Williams, senior at East Cleveland Shaw; and Dane Hogue, senior at Heath

Coaches of the Year: Wade Bartholomew, of Bloom-Carroll; and Keith Recker, of Van Wert

First Team Offense

QB: Joe Malchesky, senior at Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-1, 180; Haydn’ Shanks, senior at Waverly, 6-3, 190; Owen Treece, senior at Van Wert, 5-11, 190; Davis Singleton, senior at Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-3, 200; Jordan Mick, senior at Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-11, 175; and Brock Hillyer, senior at Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 180

RB: Hobie Scarberry, senior at Bloom-Carroll, 5-11, 230; Gideon Lampron, junior at LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 215; Jaylen Anderson, senior at Perry, 6-0, 215; Owen Fisher, senior at Shelby, 5-7, 180; CJ Hester, sophomore at Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-10, 170; and Carson Vanhoose, junior at Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-9, 160

WR: Ryne Shackelford, sophomore at LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 195; Jayden Cornell, senior at Kenton, 5-10, 185; Dru Johnson, senior at Van Wert, 6-0, 180; Colin Oberdick, junior at St. Clairsville, 6-0, 165; Matthew Reardon, senior at Youngstown Ursuline, 6-1, 184; Tyler Davis, senior at Wooster Triway, 6-1, 200; and Luke Hammond, senior at Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 185

OL: Caden Marinacci, senior at Heath, 6-2, 265; Alex Pataky, senior at LaGrange Keystone, 6-3, 265; Nick Dalessandro, junior at Chagrin Falls, 6-5, 265; Riley Starnes, senior at Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-6, 295; Camden Walter, senior at Shelby, 6-3, 285; A.J. George, senior at Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-6, 280; and Austin Ramey, senior at Cincinnati McNicholas, 6-3, 295

K: Dominic Pittman, senior at Galion, 6-1, 175; and Trevor McGuinness, senior Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-11, 195

First Team Defense

DL: Luke Ferrell, junior at Bloom-Carroll, 6-3, 200; Roderic Williams, senior at East Cleveland Shaw, 6-3, 215; Collin Corapi, senior at Bellevue, 5-10, 188; Reese Skaggs, senior at St. Clairsville, 6-2, 215; Justin Bartlett, senior at Cambridge, 6-0, 200; Rhyan Pegues, senior at Youngstown Ursuline, 5-8, 217; and Andrew Lambert, senior at West Milton Milton-Union, 6-3, 245

LB: Dane Hogue, senior at Heath, 6-0, 190; Ryan Joy, senior at Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-11, 180; Simon Taraska, senior at Mentor Lake Catholic, 5-9, 185; Zeke Brown, senior at Waverly, 6-3, 215; Brayden Eckels, senior at Galion, 6-2, 200; Isaac Wilson, senior at Wauseon, 6-2, 220; and Dante Walker, senior at Youngstown Ursuline, 5-9, 204

DB: Bodee Creech, senior at Licking Valley, 6-2, 205; Alex Angle, senior at Oberlin Firelands, 6-2, 185; Kishon Pierce, senior at East Cleveland Shaw, 5-11, 175; Braden Mick, sophomore at Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-0, 175; Giovanni Scales, senior at Marion-Franklin, 6-2, 198; and Joshua Mack, senior at Napoleon, 6-4, 193

P: Marshall Shepherd, junior at Shelby, 6-2, 170

Second Team Offense

QB: Konner Rodick, LaGrange Keystone, 6-2, 185, So.; Keegan Ray, Bellevue, 6-2, 180, sr.; Brady King, St. Paris Graham, 6-2, 210, sr.; Ben Owens, Germantown Valley View, 6-2, 210, sr.

RB: Xavier Puryear, Heath, 6-1, 195, sr.; James Armstrong, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Chase Oehlstrom, Carrollton, 5-9 150, so.

WR: Evan Gandee, Vincent Warren, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, 205, Jr.; Nick Dinkins, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-10, 168, sr.; Nick Wilson, Beloit West Branch, 6-1, 150, jr.; Troy Coulter, Germantown Valley View, 6-3, 210, sr.; Gauge Dunn, Bethel Bethel-Tate, 5-10, 145, jr.

OL: Seth Robinette, Oberlin Firelands, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Sean Gibbons, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Turner Witten, Van Wert, 6-0, 225, jr.; Bruce Swinhart, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-3, 260, sr.; Mason Ludwig, East Liverpool, 6-5, 265, so.; Jack Bova, CVCA, 6-4, 280, sr.; Brody Muterspaw, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-10, 220, sr.

K: Joel Chevalier, Vincent Warren, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Mason Stevens, senior at Licking Valley, 6-1, 200; Jack Valerius, senior at Oberlin Firelands, 6-3, 215; Remington Norman, junior at Clyde, 5-9, 208; Harry Hilvert, junior at Cleves Taylor, 6-2, 245; Trent Chavers, senior at Canton South, 6-3, 220; Hayden Stutz, senior at Navarre Fairless, 5-7, 190; and Carson Shafer, senior at Eaton, 6-1, 245

LB: Wyatt Hornsby, senior at Marengo Highland, 5-11, 185; Karson Nail, junior at Brookside, 6-0, 180; Dawson Pierce, senior at Chagrin Falls, 6-3, 230; Dillon Overmyer, junior at Clyde, 5-11, 203; Connor Ramsey, junior at Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-3, 215; Seth Anderson, senior at Springfield Kenton Ridge, 6-1, 205; and Colton Trampler, junior Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-10, 215

DB: Santino Harper, sophomore at Gates Mills Gilmour, 5-8, 181; Jerome Todd, senior at Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-0, 150; Tanner Johnston, senior at Lisbon Beaver Local, 5-10, 175; Andre Hill, junior at Shelby, 6-0, 165; Logan Tays, senior at Germantown Valley View. 5-10, 180; and Charlie DiGennaro, senior at Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-3, 187

P: Colt Emerson, sophomore at New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 165; and Doug Zang, senior at Cincinnati Indian Hill, 5-10, 175

Third Team Offense

QB: Cole Parker, senior at Huron, 6-0, 175; Ty Thornton, junior at Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-4, 180; Jake Amburgy, senior at Waynesville, 6-0, 180; and Michael Bevington, senior at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 6-1, 175

RB: Aiden Hayward, senior at Milan Edison, 5-9, 193; Cal Shrimplin, senior at Warsaw River View, 6-0, 170; and Kyle Snider, sophomore at CVCA, 5-11, 210

WR: Izaiah Harris, junior at Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-0, 186 Jordan Dean, senior at Cleveland VASJ, 6-3, 185; Richie Delaney, senior at Huron, 6-1, 180; Blake Brumbaugh, sophomore at West Milton Milton-Union, 6-1, 155; Joop Mitchell, senior at Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, 180; and Saa’lih Muhammed, senior at Dayton Northridge, 6-1, 165

OL: Caden Boetticher, senior at Oberlin Firelands, 6-4, 275.; Andrew Welch, senior at Waverly, 6-0, 330; JT Nichols, senior CVCA, 6-3, 265; Danny Denier, senior at Waynesville, 6-0, 325.; Colton Doyle, senior at Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-0, 215; and Chris Guest, senior at Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-1, 210

K: Matthew O’Donnell, senior at Sheffield Brookside, 6-2, 175; and Bryce Kightlinger, senior at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 6-1, 190

Third Team Defense

DL: Quanaire Tatum, senior at Marion-Franklin, 6-3, 275; Casey Kelley, senior at Oberlin Firelands, 6-1, 195; Troy Peterseon Jr., junior at Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-4, 235; Gavin Linkous, junior at Rossford, 6-2, 240; Logan Wise, senior at Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-1, 195; Joe Emory, senior at Springfield Northwestern, 6-2, 285; and Beau Thomas, senior at Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-1, 195

LB: Ryan Baxter, senior at Oberlin Firelands, 5-10, 180; Brady McManaway, junior at Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-11, 160; Tim Artz, senior at West Milton Milton-Union, 6-0, 216; Chase Baker, senior at Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 200; Jared Hancock, junior at Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-10, 195; Will Klekamp, senior at Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-1, 225; and Luke Osborn, senior at Waynesville, 6-1, 240

DB: Brandon Totten, Bloom-Carroll, 5-10, 155, jr.; Beau Wisecarver, Bloom-Carroll, 6-1, 175, jr.; Emanuel Diaz, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Blade Barclay, New Concord John Glenn, 5-10, 160, jr.; Connor Durant, Navarre Fairless, 6-0, 175, sr.; Seth Bloom, Waynesville, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jacob Harrison, Cincinnati Shroder, 5-11, 180, jr.

P: Mason Argenti, Lorain Clearview, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Drew Sefsick, St. Clairsville, 5-11, 165, jr.

Honorable Mention

QB: KJ Benedict, Bloom-Carroll, 5-9, 160, jr.; Kadin Johnson, Highland, 6-0, 195, sr.; Christopher Towns, Linden, 5-6, 130, so.; Malachi Williams, East, 6-3, 175, jr.; Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Kurt Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Noah Vanco, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Conner Robinson, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Blaine Huston, Kenton, 6-0, 170, sr.; Ethan Snyder, Ontario, 5-9, 160, sr.; Tyler Tonkovich, St. Clairsville, 5-9, 185, sr. Owen Smith, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-11, 170, jr.; Howard Williams, East Liverpool, 6-1, 175, sr.; Brady Shannon, Youngstown Ursuline, 6-3, 212, jr.; Jack Fulton, Poland Seminary, 6-1, 195, jr.

RB: Zack Radabaugh, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Michael Daniels, Clyde, 6-0, 192, jr.; Jacob Jordan, St. Clairsville, 5-7, 160, sr.; Jaksan Price, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, 215, so.; Noah Wellmeier, New Concord John Glenn, 5-7, 160, jr.; Zack Davis, Mogadore Field, 5-11, 195, sr.; DeMarcus McElroy, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-8, 167, jr.; Alek Wilson, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 215, sr.

WR: Reece Huber, Heath, 6-3, 155, jr.; Landon Remmert, Highland, 6-2, 180, sr.; Shamarion Rogers, Linden, 6-4, 175, sr.; Maddox Fox, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-5, 200, So.; Gabe Chalfin, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Jason Sailor, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, 180, Sr.; A.J. Dallmayer, Wash. Court House, 6-2, 190, So.; Phoenix Wolf, Waverly, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Blaine Bowman, Shelby, 6-0, 170, jr.; Jamari Croom, Rossford, 6-3, 185, sr.; Titus Rohrer, Bryan, 6-6, 245, sr.; Carter Loase, Belmont Union Local, 6-0, 140, sr.; Johna McCall, Byesville Meadowbrook, 6-1, 150, sr.; Dylan Moore, Lisbon Beaver Local, 5-10, 170 sr.; Colt Emerson, New Concord John Glenn, 6-0, 165, so.; Eli Preston, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-10, 185, sr.; Dominic Malito, Girard, 6-3, 200, jr.; Anthony Grossnickle, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-11, 185, sr.

OL: Brandon Bishop, senior at Licking Valley (6-5, 205); Lahti Murphy, senior at Marion-Franklin (6-0, 280); Kole Wickline, senior at Bloom-Carroll (5-7, 180); Isaac Clary, sophomore at Gallipolis Gallia Academy (6-7, 315); Sterling Smith, senior at Wash. Court House (6-4, 255); Zach Burns, senior at Hillsboro (5-9, 265); Trenton Mominee, senior at Clyde (5-9, 260); Andrew Neate, senior at Milan Edison (6-2, 212); Jack Shema, senior at Wauseon (6-0, 222); Brock Valentine, senior at Cambridge (6-4, 285); Avery Henry, junior at St. Clairsville (6-7, 360); Ethyn McClelland, senior at Zanesville Maysville (6-6, 305); Nick Jones, senior at Carrollton (6-1, 250); Carson Stockman, junior at Salem (6-2, 258); Brian Frasco, sophomore at Youngstown Ursuline (6-3, 288); Nate Williams, senior at Poland Seminary (6-4, 280); Karter Kellgren, senior at Poland Seminary (6-5, 305); and Cody Logan, junior at Canal Fulton Northwest (6-4, 245)

K: Carson Kerns, senior at Duncan Falls Philo (5-11, 185)

DL: Dylan Dodson, senior at Licking Valley (5-9, 180); Ishmael Spann-Powers, junior at East (5-9, 150); Boomer Herrold, senior at McArthur Vinton County (6-2, 255); JJ Holiday, senior at Huron (5-10, 155); Nathan Zehner, senior at Shelby (5-11, 210); Jonathan Nagel, senior at Ontario (6-5, 205); Rhett Dyer, senior at Byesville Meadowbrook (6-2, 225); Payne Allen, senior at Lisbon Beaver Local (6-1, 205); Steel Hambel, junior at Duncan Falls Philo (5-11, 210); Josh Knipp, senior at Carrollton (6-0, 205); Dom Parker, junior at Poland Seminary (5-11, 215); and Nassim Lloyd, junior at Girard (6-1, 275)

LB: Josh Welch, senior at Vincent Warren (6-2, 220); Cole Hines, freshman at Gallipolis Gallia Academy (5-10, 170); Tyler Tackage, junior at Wash. Court House (5-11, 200); Landen Eubanks, junior at Greenfield McClain (5-9, 165); Carson Ingram, senior at Shelby (6-0, 205); Zach Heintz, junior at Kenton (6-0, 195); Will Balgo, senior at St. Clairsville (6-3, 225); Caden Kenworthy, junior at Cambridge (5-10, 175); Jeremy Brown, senior at Wintersville Indian Creek (5-8, 165); Kent Schupbach, senior at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-0, 195); Aden Armstrong, sophomore at New Concord John Glenn (6-0, 170); John Edmonds, junior at Youngstown Ursuline (6-0, 218).; Peyton Mrakovich, senior at Poland Seminary (6-0, 205); Christian Colosimo, junior at Poland Seminary (6-1, 220); Tyler Maddox, senior at Girard (5-7, 200); and Brock Smith, senior at Beloit West Branch (5-10, 195)

DB: Colt Vierstra, senior at Hebron Lakewood (6-3, 190); Peyten Kellar, senior at Vincent Warren (6-0, 160); Hayden Collins, sophomore at Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-10, 155); Mark Stulley, junior at Waverly (5-9, 150); Byrd Green, senior at Chillicothe Unioto (5-11, 170); Max Ray, sophomore at Bellevue (5-11, 175); Grant Ott, senior at Milan Edison (6-1, 143); Jacob Lamb, senior at Huron (6-2, 180); Brady Tedrow, senior at Bellville Clear Fork (6-0, 185); Brennan Pagan, senior at Cincinnati Wyoming (5-10, 185); Kavonte Turpin, junior at Dayton Northridge (5-9, 170); Hunter Eubanks, junior at Byesville Meadowbrook (5-10, 146); Jakylan Irving, junior at Youngstown Ursuline (6-1, 164); Andrew Centofanti, senior at Poland Seminary (6-1, 185); and David McKeivier, senior at Beloit West Branch (5-10, 165)

P: Evan Willet, senior at Bloom-Carroll (5-7, 180); and Brendon Kilpatrick, senior at Cortland Lakeview (6-0, 200)