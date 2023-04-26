YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three Ursuline High School student-athletes made their college choices official on Wednesday afternoon.

Those individuals include Will Burney (John Carroll Football), Vince Flauto (Westminster Basketball) and Daniella Patrone (Baldwin Wallace Golf and eSports).

Burney has officially signed to play college football at John Carroll University. A team captain for the Irish, Burney caught 47 passes for 489 yards with 6 total touchdowns. Defensively, he finished with 36.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Flauto averaged 15.7 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Irish last season. One of the top shooters in the valley, he is also Ursuline’s program record for most 3-pointers in a season with 83.

Patrone posted the lowest scoring average of the Irish golf team last season. She also served as captain of Ursuline’s inaugural eSports team.