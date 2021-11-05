Ursuline trio leads offensive explosion for Irish

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Backed by a strong performance by a trio of stars on the offensive side of the ball, the Ursuline Irish defeated Salem 54-35 Friday night.

Quarterback Brady Shannon (four passing touchdowns), receiver Dean Boyd (three receiving touchdowns) and running back DeMarcus McElroy (three rushing touchdowns) led the way for the Irish in the win.

Jackson Johnson had five touchdowns (four rushing, one passing) in a losing effort for the Quakers.

Ursuline (8-3) will move on to face Glenville (9-3) after their 34-13 victory over Villa Angela St. Joseph.

The Quakers finish the season with a record of 8-4.