Ursuline track and field standout signs to continue career in college ranks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline graduating senior Zack Simon has officially signed to continue his track and field career at Lake Erie College.

Simon has been a multi-sport standout for the Irish, having been a member of the indoor and outdoor track teams, as well as the Ursuline football team.



He has earned all-conference honors in both sports. Simon has been a regional finalist in outdoor track and a state-finalist in indoor track.

This year, Simon was the SVC Champion in the 400m and, a member of the SVC Champion 4x400m Relay team and a regional finalist in the 400m.

In 2020, he participated in the State Track and Field Indoor meet in both the 400m and 200m.

In 2019, he was named All-SVC in football.





