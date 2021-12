YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boy’s basketball team defeated Canfield 53-35 Tuesday in the Irish’s home opener.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Terrence Pankey led the Irish with 19 points. Jack Grdic finished with 9 for the Cardinals.

With the victory, the Irish improve to 3-2, while the Cardinals drop to 4-2.

Ursuline returns to action Friday against Howland. Canfield travels to West Branch on Saturday