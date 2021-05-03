Ursuline takes over the top spot in Division III in latest softball state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local teams remain ranked in the top ten in the latest Ohio High School Softball Coaches state poll released on Monday.
Poland is ranked #9 in Division II.
Ursuline takes over the top spot as the #1 ranked team in Division III. South Range isn’t far behind at #6.
Mathews is the lone team ranked in Division IV, with the Mustangs earning a #6 ranking this week.
The complete poll is listed below:
Division I
1. Lakota West
2. Watkins Memorial
3. Miamisburg
T4. Amherst Steele
T4. Mount Vernon
7. Grove City
T8. Anthony Wayne
T8. Western Brown
10. North Ridgeville
Division II
1. LaGrange Keystone
2. John Glenn
3. Greenville
4. Jonathan Alder
5. Triway
6. Bloom Carroll
7. Heath
8. Springfield Shawnee
9. Poland
10. Hillsboro
Division III
1. Ursuline
2. Williamsburg
3. Cardington Lincoln
4. Wheelersburg
5. Wellington
6. South Range
7. North Union
8. Colonel Crawford
9. Sherwood Fairview
10. Otsego
Division IV
1. Strasburg Franklin
2. New Riegel
3. Mechanicsburg
4. Bradford
5. Mathews
6. Russia
7. Tuscarawas Central Catholic
8. Cuyahoga Height
9. Portsmouth Notre Dame
10. Hilltop