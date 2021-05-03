Ursuline takes over the top spot in Division III in latest softball state poll

The Irish are the top-ranked team in Division III in the latest softball state coaches poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local teams remain ranked in the top ten in the latest Ohio High School Softball Coaches state poll released on Monday.



Poland is ranked #9 in Division II.

Ursuline takes over the top spot as the #1 ranked team in Division III. South Range isn’t far behind at #6.

Mathews is the lone team ranked in Division IV, with the Mustangs earning a #6 ranking this week.

The complete poll is listed below:

Division I

1. Lakota West

2. Watkins Memorial

3. Miamisburg

T4. Amherst Steele

T4. Mount Vernon

7. Grove City

T8. Anthony Wayne

T8. Western Brown

10. North Ridgeville

Division II

1. LaGrange Keystone

2. John Glenn

3. Greenville

4. Jonathan Alder

5. Triway

6. Bloom Carroll

7. Heath

8. Springfield Shawnee

9. Poland

10. Hillsboro

Division III

1. Ursuline

2. Williamsburg

3. Cardington Lincoln

4. Wheelersburg

5. Wellington

6. South Range

7. North Union

8. Colonel Crawford

9. Sherwood Fairview

10. Otsego

Division IV

1. Strasburg Franklin

2. New Riegel

3. Mechanicsburg

4. Bradford

5. Mathews

6. Russia

7. Tuscarawas Central Catholic

8. Cuyahoga Height

9. Portsmouth Notre Dame

10. Hilltop



