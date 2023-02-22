YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After Ursuline junior Theresa Garono qualified for the OHSAA Swimming & Diving Championships in two separate events, that makes Garono a perfect three for three in her career on making it to Canton.

Garono once again qualified for both the 100 and 200 Yard Freestyle with times of 54.04 and 1:58.56.

The junior standout qualified back in 2021 as a freshman in the 100 Freestyle and last year as a sophomore with the Irish in the 100 and 200 Free.

Division II Swimming boys’ and girls’ prelims begin at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton on Thursday at 5 p.m.

To view a full list of the local qualifiers 2023 OHSAA State Swimming & Diving meet, click here.