CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – For the third straight year, Ursuline junior Theresa Garono found herself at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton for the OHSAA state swimming and diving tournament.

After qualifying back-to-back years, Garono saw herself through to the finals for the first time in the 100-yard freestyle. Garono finished 16th with a time of 54.18.

Now with three state tournaments under her belt, Garono said the nerves settled this year and getting to swim on the final day in front of the packed crowd was well worth the work to get there.

Garono qualified for state in two events, swimming in the 200-yard freestyle on Thursday.