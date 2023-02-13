YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in four days, Ursuline and Cardinal Mooney faced off in another Steel Valley matchup and the Irish again came out on top with a 63-32 win.

The 16th straight win for the Irish caps off a perfect 6-0 record in the Steel Valley Conference.

Head coach Keith Gunther said that the feat means a lot for the basketball program, and the way they spread the ball around, they are going to be a tough team to beat.

Ursuline’s Geno Lucente led the way with a game-high 16 points. Irish senior Vinny Flauto would add 14 points on four three-pointers and Jayden Payne registered 12 points.

Flauto said that going undefeated in the Steel Valley and against Mooney in his last season means a lot and the seniors didn’t want to take these two rivalry games lightly.

For Mooney, Rocco Tuner knocked down four three-pointers for a team-high 12 points.

With the loss, the Cardinals drop to 11-9 on the season. They have two regular season games on the schedule before their playoff game against Lakeview on Feb. 21.

Ursuline improves to 19-1 during their 16-game win streak. The Irish also wrap up their regular season with two games before they take on the winner of Painesville Harvey/Streetsboro on Feb. 24.