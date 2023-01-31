YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s Keith Gunther became the winningest head coach in program history Tuesday night, earning his 278th career victory, with a 66-54 win over Chaney.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from Tuesday night’s game.

Ursuline led by 15 points at halftime, but Chaney came storming back in the third quarter.

The Cowboys took a 1-point lead on a breakaway layup by senior Jason Hewlett, who finished with a game high 21 points.

The Irish outscored Chaney 24-13 in the fourth quarter to clinch the win. Ursuline senior Terrance Pankey led the way with 19 points. Jaden Payne added 16, and Vinny Flauto added 14 for the Irish, who improve to (14-1) on the season.

Chaney drops to (9-7) on the campaign and will look to bounce back next Friday against Youngstown East.