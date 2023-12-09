POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline boys basketball survives Canfield, 70-60, in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic.

Ursulines’ Jayden Payne led the team in scoring with 22 points and seven rebounds. While Jaylen Gunther had 16 points and four assists and Noah Bell scored 12 points with three rebounds.

Canfields’ Dom Cruz led his team in scoring with 17 points. Drew Shapiro was Canfields’ second leading scorer with 15 points, and Ben Weaver scored seven points.

Ursuline plays next at Harding, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. while Canfield plays at home vs. Chaney, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m.