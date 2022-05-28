RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline softball team had a lead in the bottom of the 13th inning but saw Tuslaw score twice in the inning to stun the Irish 4-3 in the Division III Regional Final.

Tuslaw would take the first lead of the game with an RBI single from Kaitlyn Mazzocca to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

The score would stay that way until the fourth when Ursuline’s Layni Bednar brought home their first run of the game to tie it at 1-1.

It would go into extra innings and in the ninth, and RBI by Katie Koulianos would give the Irish a 2-1 lead.

But in the bottom of the 9th, Tuslaw responded with a hit from Camryn Kiefer that brought home a run to make it 2-2.

The game would stay tied at 2 until the 13 inning when Maddie Miklandric smashed a solo home run for the Irish to give Ursuline a 3-2 lead.

But the Mustangs would respond with two runs in their half of the 13th to get the walk-off win over the Irish.

With the win, Tuslaw heads to the Division III State Semifinals in Akron Friday, June 3 against Casstown Miami East. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.